Boring cornflakes? Try these 5 fun twists

Cornflakes are a breakfast staple, but they can be so much more than a quick morning fix. With a few creative twists, you can transform them into delightful treats that go beyond the bowl. These five innovative ideas will help you enjoy cornflakes in new and exciting ways, making your breakfast routine a little more fun and flavorful.

#1 Cornflake-crusted fruit bars Cornflake-crusted fruit bars make for a delicious snack or dessert option. Just mix crushed cornflakes with butter and a sweetener of your choice, and press the mixture into a baking dish. Top with your favorite fruits, bake until golden brown, and you have a crunchy yet chewy treat. Perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

#2 Cornflake chocolate clusters For all the chocolate lovers out there, cornflake chocolate clusters are the easiest to make. Melt some chocolate and mix in cornflakes until they're all coated. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture onto parchment paper and let them cool until they set. These clusters give you the perfect combination of crunch and sweetness, ideal for satisfying those chocolate cravings without any fuss.

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#3 Savory cornflake topping for casseroles Transform your casseroles with a savory cornflake topping. Mix crushed cornflakes with grated cheese, herbs, and spices of your choice. Sprinkle this mixture over casseroles before baking to add an extra layer of texture and flavor. This simple addition elevates the dish by giving it a crispy finish that complements the other ingredients perfectly.

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#4 Cornflake energy bites Cornflake energy bites are an easy way to boost your energy levels throughout the day. Combine peanut butter, honey, oats, and crushed cornflakes into bite-sized balls that are both nutritious and delicious. These bites make for an ideal pre-workout snack or mid-afternoon pick-me-up when you need an energy boost without heavy meals.