Fan of cornmeal? You'll love these dishes 

Cornmeal is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a range of delicious dishes. From savory to sweet, cornmeal can be used in various cuisines to create unique flavors and textures. Here are five delightful cornmeal dishes that highlight the versatility of this humble ingredient. Each dish offers a different taste experience, showcasing how cornmeal can be transformed into something truly special.

Dish 1 Classic cornmeal porridge Cornmeal porridge is a staple breakfast dish in many cultures. It is prepared by simmering cornmeal with water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency. The porridge can be sweetened with sugar or honey and flavored with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. It makes for a comforting start to the day and can be topped with fruits or nuts for added texture and flavor.

Dish 2 Savory cornbread delight Cornbread is another popular use of cornmeal, especially in Southern cuisine. This savory bread is usually baked and served as a side dish with soups, stews, or salads. It has a slightly crumbly texture and can be enhanced with ingredients like cheese, jalapenos, or herbs for added depth of flavor. Cornbread makes an excellent accompaniment to many meals.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Cornmeal pancakes twist Cornmeal pancakes provide an interesting twist on traditional pancakes by adding cornmeal into the batter. These pancakes have a hearty texture and slightly nutty taste that goes well with both sweet toppings like maple syrup or fresh fruits, and savory options such as cheese or vegetables. They make for an excellent brunch option.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Polenta: Italian classic Polenta is an Italian classic made by cooking cornmeal in water until it thickens into a creamy consistency. It can be served soft as a side dish or allowed to cool and set before slicing into shapes for grilling or frying. Polenta is often paired with sauces or vegetables, making it an adaptable base for many culinary creations.