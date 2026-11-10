When in Costa Rica, try these tasty banana treats
What's the story
Costa Rica is famous for its diverse cuisine, and bananas are an integral part of it. The tropical fruit is not only relished as a snack but also used in a range of traditional dishes. Here are five banana snacks that highlight the creativity and flavors of Costa Rican cooking. Each snack gives you a taste of the local culture and culinary traditions.
Dish 1
Patacones: A crunchy delight
Patacones are fried green plantains that are smashed and refried until crispy.
They are usually served with salsa or guacamole, making them a perfect appetizer or side dish.
The crunchiness of patacones makes them a popular choice among locals and tourists alike.
They can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to other meals.
Dish 2
Dulce de banano: Sweet treat
Dulce de banano is a sweet dessert made from ripe bananas cooked with sugar until caramelized.
This sticky treat is usually enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert.
Its rich sweetness makes it a favorite among those with a sweet tooth, while its simple ingredients highlight the natural flavor of bananas.
Dish 3
Banano en miel: Traditional snack
Banano en miel is a traditional Costa Rican snack where ripe bananas are soaked in honey syrup.
This simple yet delicious treat is commonly sold by street vendors across the country.
The combination of banana's natural sweetness with honey creates an irresistible flavor that appeals to many.
Dish 4
Tortilla de banano: Savory option
Tortilla de banano is a savory dish made by mixing ripe bananas with flour and cooking them on a griddle.
These tortillas can be eaten plain or stuffed with cheese or other fillings for added flavor.
They make for an interesting twist on traditional tortillas, adding sweetness to savory dishes.
Dish 5
Chips de platano: Crunchy snack option
Chips de platano are thinly sliced plantains that are fried till crispy, much like potato chips, but with a distinct flavor profile.
These chips can be seasoned with salt or spices for added taste and make for an excellent snack option when you want something crunchy without too much seasoning.