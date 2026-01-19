Covered bonds: Is this investment option worth it?

Covered bonds are gaining popularity in India as a secure investment option. These debt instruments are backed by a pool of assets, usually mortgages, offering dual protection to investors. With the Indian market evolving, covered bonds present an attractive alternative for those looking to diversify their portfolios. Here's a look at what makes covered bonds appealing in India and how they can be leveraged effectively.

#1 Understanding covered bonds Covered bonds are unique financial instruments that combine features of both corporate bonds and asset-backed securities. They are issued by financial institutions and backed by a pool of assets, which remain on the issuer's balance sheet. This structure gives investors added security as they have recourse to both the issuer and the underlying asset pool in case of default.

#2 Benefits of investing in covered bonds Investing in covered bonds comes with several benefits. They offer lower risk than unsecured debt instruments because of their dual protection mechanism. They also provide stable returns, as they are usually rated highly by credit agencies. Further, covered bonds can be a good hedge against interest rate fluctuations owing to their fixed-income nature.

#3 Regulatory framework in India The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has laid out guidelines for issuing covered bonds, ensuring transparency and investor protection. These regulations require issuers to maintain a certain level of over-collateralization, which strengthens the bond's security. The framework also mandates regular disclosures regarding asset performance and issuer's financial health, keeping investors well-informed.

