Turn household waste into stunning decor: Here's how

Creating African-style ornaments from household waste is an innovative way to recycle and add some cultural flair to your home decor. Not only does this help in reducing waste, but also lets you explore your creativity without spending much. Using old newspapers, plastic bottles, and fabric scraps, you can craft unique pieces that reflect the vibrant aesthetics of African art. Here are some practical tips to get started on this eco-friendly journey.

Bead making Transform plastic bottles into beads Plastic bottles can easily be turned into colorful beads for necklaces or bracelets. Simply cut the bottles into small strips, and roll them tightly around a skewer or thin stick. Secure the ends with glue and paint them in bright colors that are a typical feature of African jewelry designs. Once dry, string them together with thread or wire to create beautiful accessories.

Fabric artistry Use fabric scraps for textured designs Fabric scraps from old clothes/linens can be repurposed into textured ornaments. Cut the fabric into desired shapes, and layer them onto cardboard cutouts for added dimension. Use glue to secure each piece in place, creating patterns reminiscent of traditional African textiles. These can be used as wall hangings or decorative pieces around your home.

Mask crafting Create paper mache masks from newspapers Old newspapers are just perfect to craft paper mache masks inspired by the African tribal designs. Tear the newspaper into strips and dip them in a mixture of water and flour paste. Layer these strips over a balloon mold till it forms a thick shell, then let it dry completely before painting intricate patterns with bold colors.

Drum making Turn tin cans into decorative drums Empty tin cans can be transformed into decorative drums that resonate with traditional African instruments. Clean the cans thoroughly, and cover one end with a piece of fabric, secured by rubber bands or string, to mimic drum skins. Paint the exterior with geometric patterns using acrylic paints for an authentic look.