Navigating street food: 5 tips to eat healthy

African street food is vibrant and diverse, with each region having its own unique flavors and ingredients. But, making healthier choices while navigating the bustling food market can be tricky. By knowing how to work around the local cuisine and keeping certain factors in mind, you could enjoy rich African street food tastes while staying healthy. Here are some practical tips to help you choose healthier options without compromising on taste.

Cooking methods Opt for grilled or steamed options When you are on the street food trail, opt for grilled/steamed dishes instead of fried ones. These methods retain the actual taste of food and cut down on added fats, making the dish more nutritious. This way, you can enjoy the authentic flavors without the additional oil, which is a smarter pick for anyone trying to stick to a healthy diet while tasting the local cuisine.

Grain selection Choose whole grains over refined ones Whole grains such as millet, sorghum, and brown rice are staples in most African street markets. They are richer in fiber and nutrients than refined ones like white rice or processed flours. Adding whole grains to your meals promotes better digestion and keeps you energized throughout the day.

Fresh produce Prioritize fresh fruits and vegetables Make it a point to add fresh fruits and vegetables to your meals as much as possible. Most vendors provide salads or side dishes of seasonal produce that is healthy and tasty. Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables guarantees a supply of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required for the body to function properly.

Portion control Be mindful of portion sizes Street food portions can sometimes be too generous. To prevent overindulging, try sharing dishes with friends or requesting vendors to serve you smaller portions, if possible. Being mindful of portion sizes prevents overconsumption and allows you to sample a wider variety of foods during your culinary exploration.