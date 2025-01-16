What's the story

Jute mallow, or as it's called in Africa ewedu, is a leafy vegetable that packs a punch in both nutrition and versatility in the kitchen.

This article delves into the art of making your soups sing with this vibrant green. Think rich, flavorful, and good-for-you meals.

Get ready to be inspired by traditional recipes and new takes on classics. Unlock the magic of jute mallow in your culinary adventures.