You must visit these crater lakes in Africa

Located in Uganda, Lake Bunyonyi is famous for its rich biodiversity and birdwatching opportunities.

The lake is home to over 200 species of birds, making it a hotspot for ornithologists and nature lovers alike.

The calm waters of the lake make it perfect for canoeing, while the terraced hillsides provide stunning views.

Visitors can also explore the nearby islands, or take guided nature walks to learn more about the local flora and fauna.