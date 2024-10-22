Summarize Simplifying... In short Short, curly hair can be styled in various creative ways.

The waterfall braid, crown braid, side braid, box braids, and fishtail braid are all excellent options.

Each style, from the dreamy waterfall to the elegant crown, the simple side braid, innovative box braids, and intricate fishtail, offers a unique look while highlighting and protecting your natural curls. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Creative braids for short curly hair

By Anujj Trehaan 02:46 pm Oct 22, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Braiding short curly hair can be a bit tricky because of its texture and length, but with the right techniques, you can create some really stylish looks. This article shares five super creative braiding techniques that work great for short curly hair. These styles are perfect for keeping your curls under control, and they add a touch of class and individuality to your look.

Waterfall

Waterfall braid charm

The waterfall braid is perfect for short, curly hair, giving a dreamy touch. Start with a small section at the front, split it into three. Braid along the side, but drop one strand to make the "waterfall." Grab a new piece from underneath each time. This style highlights layers and frames curls beautifully.

Crown

Crown braid elegance

The crown braid is the perfect choice for a classy updo. Simply start by creating two French braids on each side. Secure the ends with elastics at the back. Then, wrap each braid around your head like a crown, and pin them in place discreetly. Perfect for weddings and other special events, it gives you a royal look.

Side braid

Side braid simplicity

A simple side braid is a stylish and easy option for short curly hair. Start by pulling all your hair to one side of your head. Make a loose three-strand braid, letting some curls pop out naturally for a laid-back vibe. Tie it off with a hair-colored elastic. This style is perfect for those casual days when you want to look effortlessly cool.

Box braids

Box braids innovation

Who said box braids are only for long hair? They look super cute on short hair too! By choosing extensions that match your curl pattern, you can easily create this protective style. Just part your hair into small squares and braid each section, adding extensions as necessary. The end result? A versatile look that protects your natural curls and gives you plenty of styling options.

Fishtail

Fishtail braid twist

The fishtail braid provides a intricate twist for short curly hair. Start by splitting your hair into two sections, unlike the three sections used in conventional braids. Grab small strands from the outer edge of each section and pass it to the other side. Keep going until you get to the ends of your hair, and then use a curl-friendly elastic band to hold it in place.