What's the story

Clay pots have been an African household staple for centuries, fulfilling multiple practical needs.

With the rising focus on living sustainably, these multipurpose artifacts are being reused in mindful ways to encourage sustainability.

From storing water to gardening, clay pots have so much to offer, especially when it comes to environmentally-conscious living.

Here are a few creative uses of clay pots to live an eco-friendly life in Africa.