How to reuse wine boxes
What's the story
Empty crates need not be just discarded packaging.
These sturdy wooden boxes can serve a lot more purpose when it comes to room decor, both in terms of utility and aesthetics.
With a little imagination, they can easily be converted into one-of-a-kind pieces that can beautify any corner of your home.
Here are some innovative ways to use empty crates in your decor.
Bookshelf idea
Transform into bookshelves
Turning wine crates into shelves can also easily transform them for stacking or wall mounting.
Their natural wood finish brings warmth to any room, offering ample space for books and decorative items.
Not only does this method save money but it also adds a personalized touch to your living space.
Planter concept
Create unique planters
Using crates as planters is an eco-friendly way to bring greenery indoors.
Simply line the inside with plastic or fabric to prevent water damage, fill it with soil and your choice of plants.
The rustic look of the wood adds to the natural beauty of plants, making it a perfect addition to any room.
Storage solution
Design stylish storage solutions
Wine crates are ideal for organizing household items such as magazines, toys, or kitchen supplies.
They can be stacked or kept under tables for easy access while keeping clutter at bay.
Their robust construct makes them durable, perfect for long-term storage needs without compromising on style.
Coffee table idea
Craft a coffee table
By adding legs or wheels to a few stacked crates, you can easily create a functional coffee table with inbuilt storage compartments.
Not only does this DIY project serve as a central piece for your living room, but it also adds some extra space for storing remote controls, coasters, and other small items.
Wall art display
Assemble wall art displays
Wine crates can also double up as frames or backdrops for wall art displays.
By arranging them in different patterns on the wall, you create an eye-popping feature that displays your photographs or artwork beautifully.
This way, you get to personalize your decor while also using materials that would otherwise go to waste.