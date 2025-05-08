May 08, 202510:29 am

What's the story

Indian textile artistry is a rich tapestry of history, culture, and innovation.

This vibrant sector has been an integral part of India's economy and cultural identity for centuries.

From intricate handwoven fabrics to modern sustainable practices, Indian textiles offer a fascinating glimpse into the country's diverse heritage.

Here are five surprising aspects that highlight the uniqueness and depth of Indian textile artistry.