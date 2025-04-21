Hydration made easy: 5 tips to drink more water
What's the story
We all know how important it is to stay hydrated to stay healthy and energetic.
But despite knowing, most of us find it difficult to drink sufficient water during the day.
However, with the help of a few creative hacks, you can make hydration a lot more fun and easier.
Here are some tips to up your water intake without much effort.
Flavor boost
Infuse with natural flavors
Adding natural flavors to your water can make it more appealing.
Try infusing your water bottle with slices of fruits like lemon, lime, or cucumber. You can also add herbs such as mint or basil for an extra kick.
This not only enhances the taste but also provides additional nutrients and antioxidants.
Experiment with different combinations to find what suits your palate best.
Reminder alerts
Set timed reminders
Using technology to remind yourself to drink water can be very effective.
Set alarms on your phone or use hydration apps that send notifications at regular intervals throughout the day.
This helps in building a habit of drinking water regularly and ensures that you do not forget amidst a busy schedule.
Measurement guide
Use a measured water bottle
A measured water bottle with volume markings can help you track your daily intake easily.
Choose a bottle that shows measurements in milliliters or ounces so you know exactly how much you've consumed by certain times of the day.
This visual cue encourages consistent hydration by setting small goals throughout the day.
Easy access points
Keep it accessible everywhere
To make sure you're always reminded to drink, keep water bottles in strategic locations where you spend most of your day.
Workstations, inside your car, and next to any home exercise equipment, for example.
Having a bottle within reach makes you more likely to take frequent sips.
You won't have to search for a bottle when you're thirsty, making hydration a part of your routine.
Routine integration
Make it part of your routine
To naturally increase your water intake, integrate it seamlessly into your daily routines.
For instance, make it a habit to drink a glass of water before each meal and immediately after your workout sessions.
This way, you get to consume more water without having to consciously adopt new habits.
It's an effort-less way to stay hydrated by associating water intake with something already embedded in your schedule.