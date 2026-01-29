How about crispy potato patties to start your day?

Crispy potato patties are a staple in many street breakfasts across the globe. These delicious snacks are loved for their crunchy exterior and soft inside, making them a perfect start to the day. From India to Mexico , every country has its own version of this beloved dish. Here are five street breakfasts that celebrate the crispy potato patty, each with its own unique twist and flavor.

#1 Aloo tikki chaat delight Aloo tikki chaat is an Indian street food favorite that mixes crispy potato patties with tangy chutneys and yogurt. The patties are fried to golden brown perfection and topped with sweet and spicy sauces, chopped onions, and sev. This dish is a perfect balance of textures and flavors, making it a popular choice for breakfast or as a snack throughout the day.

#2 Mexican papas rellenas tradition Papas rellenas are stuffed potato patties from Mexico. The dish consists of mashed potatoes shaped into patties with a spicy filling of vegetables or cheese. These are then coated with breadcrumbs and fried until crispy. Often served with salsa or guacamole, papas rellenas provide a hearty meal option that is both filling and flavorful.

Advertisement

#3 Colombian arepas con papa experience Arepas con papa are Colombian street breakfast that combines cornmeal cakes with mashed potato filling. The arepas are grilled or fried to a crisp, while the potato filling makes for a soft contrast inside. Usually served with cheese or avocado slices on top, this dish is a favorite among locals looking for something savory to kickstart their morning.

Advertisement

#4 British potato scone classic Potato scones are a classic British breakfast option that can be found at many street food stalls across the UK. Made from mashed potatoes mixed with flour, butter, salt, and baking powder, these scones are cooked on a griddle until golden brown on both sides. They can be eaten plain or with butter or jam, making them versatile enough for any taste preference.