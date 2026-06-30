A creamy cucumber yogurt dip is a great appetizer or snack option

5 refreshing cucumber recipes you must try

By Vinita Jain 09:59 am Jun 30, 202609:59 am

What's the story

Cucumbers are one of the most versatile and refreshing ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are not just healthy, but also add a crisp texture and mild flavor to your food. From salads to smoothies, cucumbers can be used in several ways to make your meals delicious. Here are five delicious cucumber dishes that you must try.