Cape gooseberry: Recipes you'll love

The African cape gooseberry (also known as Physalis peruviana) is a small, round fruit that comes wrapped in a papery husk. Native to South America, it has made its way into cuisines around the world, thanks to its unique tart flavor and nutritional benefits. Loaded with vitamins A and C, this fruit can be used in sweet and savory dishes alike. Here are some culinary secrets to make the most of this versatile ingredient.

Tip 1 Adding zest to salads Incorporating cape gooseberries into salads can give them a refreshing tangy twist. Just halve the berries and toss them with mixed greens, cucumber slices, and cherry tomatoes. The natural acidity of the gooseberries goes well with a light vinaigrette dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Tip 2 Creating unique sauces Cape gooseberries can also be made into a delicious sauce that goes well with all sorts of dishes. Cook them down with sugar until they break and form a thick mixture. This sauce can be used as a topping on desserts like panna cotta or drizzled over pancakes for an exotic touch.

Tip 3 Baking sweet treats With their sweet-tart flavor profile, cape gooseberries are perfect for baking. You can fold halved berries into the batter before baking to incorporate them into muffins/cakes. Their vibrant color not only adds a visual appeal but also gives an unexpected burst of flavor, making each bite a delightful experience. This way, the berries retain their integrity and add to the taste and presentation of baked goods.