These cumin-curry leaves dishes will leave your guests impressed!

Cumin is a staple spice in most kitchens, thanks to its warm and earthy flavor. When combined with curry leaves, it gives a unique twist to traditional recipes. The two ingredients complement each other so well that they can elevate the simplest of dishes to something extraordinary. Here's how you can use cumin and curry leaves in your cooking.

Dish 1 Cumin and curry leaves rice Cumin and curry leaves rice is a quick, flavorful dish. Start by tempering mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves in hot oil. Add cooked rice and mix well. The combination of spices gives the rice a fragrant aroma and subtle flavor. This dish can be served as a side or main course, making it versatile for any meal.

Dish 2 Spicy lentil soup with cumin For a hearty lentil soup, add cumin and curry leaves to your lentils while they cook. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger with cumin seeds until golden brown. Add lentils, water or vegetable broth, and curry leaves. Simmer until the lentils are soft. The result is a comforting soup that is perfect for chilly days.

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Dish 3 Vegetable stir-fry with cumin seasoning A vegetable stir-fry with cumin seasoning is both healthy and delicious. Heat oil in a pan; add mustard seeds, followed by cumin seeds and fresh curry leaves. Toss in your choice of vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini; stir-fry until tender-crisp. The spices infuse the vegetables with their rich flavors without overpowering them.

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