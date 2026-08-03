Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal infused with cumin

You'll love these cumin-spiced recipes

By Simran Jeet 06:31 pm Aug 03, 202606:31 pm

What's the story

Cumin, a spice known for its distinctive aroma and flavor, can make your breakfast a whole lot better. Adding cumin to your morning meals can not only make them tastier but also healthier. The spice is known to improve digestion and add antioxidants to your diet. Here are five cumin-spiced breakfast ideas that can make your mornings a whole lot tastier and healthier.