You'll love these cumin-spiced recipes
What's the story
Cumin, a spice known for its distinctive aroma and flavor, can make your breakfast a whole lot better. Adding cumin to your morning meals can not only make them tastier but also healthier. The spice is known to improve digestion and add antioxidants to your diet. Here are five cumin-spiced breakfast ideas that can make your mornings a whole lot tastier and healthier.
Dish 1
Cumin-infused oatmeal delight
Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal infused with cumin.
Cook oats in water or milk, and add a pinch of ground cumin while cooking.
Top with sliced bananas or berries for natural sweetness.
The combination of oats and cumin can help keep you full longer while giving you essential nutrients like fiber and antioxidants.
Dish 2
Savory cumin pancakes
For those who prefer savory breakfasts, try making pancakes with cumin.
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, and ground cumin in a bowl. Add water to form a batter consistency.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve with yogurt or chutney for an added flavor kick.
Dish 3
Spiced yogurt parfait
Create a yogurt parfait by mixing plain yogurt with honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Add a dash of ground cumin for an unexpected twist.
Layer the yogurt mixture with granola, and fresh fruits like strawberries or mangoes in a glass or bowl.
Dish 4
Cumin vegetable upma
Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish made from semolina or coarse rice flour.
Cook semolina with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables like carrots and peas, and a generous sprinkle of ground cumin.
This dish is not only filling but also packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a nutritious start to your day.
Dish 5
Cumin-spiced smoothie bowl
Blend bananas, spinach leaves, almond milk, chia seeds, and a pinch of ground cumin until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with sliced almonds and fresh berries.
This smoothie bowl is refreshing and energizing, perfect for busy mornings when you are looking for something quick yet nutritious.