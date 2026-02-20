How to make curry leaf idli at home

Curry leaf idli is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India, particularly in the south. This dish, made with fermented rice and lentil batter, has a unique flavor owing to the addition of curry leaves. The street-style version is usually soft and fluffy and served with chutney or sambar. Here's how you can make this traditional dish at home.

Ingredients Ingredients for Curry Leaf Idli To make curry leaf idli, you will need one cup of idli rice, half a cup of urad dal, one cup of fresh curry leaves, salt to taste, and water for soaking and grinding. These ingredients are easily available in local markets and give the idlis their characteristic taste and texture.

Batter preparation Preparing the batter Soak the idli rice and urad dal separately for about six hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind them together with fresh curry leaves to a smooth batter. Add salt as per taste. The batter should be thick but pourable. Ferment it overnight or until it doubles in volume.

Steaming process Steaming the idlis Grease idli molds with oil or ghee to prevent sticking. Pour the fermented batter into the molds, filling them three-fourths full. Steam in an idli steamer or pressure cooker without the weight for about 10 minutes, or until cooked through. The idlis should be soft and fluffy.

