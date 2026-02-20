How to make curry leaf idli at home
What's the story
Curry leaf idli is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India, particularly in the south. This dish, made with fermented rice and lentil batter, has a unique flavor owing to the addition of curry leaves. The street-style version is usually soft and fluffy and served with chutney or sambar. Here's how you can make this traditional dish at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients for Curry Leaf Idli
To make curry leaf idli, you will need one cup of idli rice, half a cup of urad dal, one cup of fresh curry leaves, salt to taste, and water for soaking and grinding. These ingredients are easily available in local markets and give the idlis their characteristic taste and texture.
Batter preparation
Preparing the batter
Soak the idli rice and urad dal separately for about six hours or overnight. Drain the water and grind them together with fresh curry leaves to a smooth batter. Add salt as per taste. The batter should be thick but pourable. Ferment it overnight or until it doubles in volume.
Steaming process
Steaming the idlis
Grease idli molds with oil or ghee to prevent sticking. Pour the fermented batter into the molds, filling them three-fourths full. Steam in an idli steamer or pressure cooker without the weight for about 10 minutes, or until cooked through. The idlis should be soft and fluffy.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions
Serve curry leaf idlis hot with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor. You can also garnish them with chopped coriander leaves for an extra touch of freshness. This dish makes for a nutritious start to your day, packed with essential nutrients from its ingredients.