Cycling across Mongolia's steppes: 5 essentials for your adventure
What's the story
Cycling across Mongolia's vast steppes is an adventure like no other, but it does require adequate preparation.
The sprawling landscapes and erratic weather call for particular gear to make your journey safe and enjoyable.
Whether you're a pro cyclist or just starting out, the right equipment can make all the difference.
Here are five must-have items you should pack for your Mongolian cycling expedition.
Bike choice
Durable all-terrain bicycle
Considering Mongolia's diverse landscapes, a durable all-terrain bicycle is imperative.
Choose a bike with sturdy tires and reliable suspension to navigate rough terrains and uneven paths.
A lightweight frame will help in maneuverability, while disc brakes offer better control on steep descents.
Investing in a quality bike ensures that you can tackle both flat plains and challenging hills with confidence.
Apparel selection
Weather-resistant clothing
Mongolia has a fickle weather, with hot summers and sudden rain showers. Thus, weather-resistant clothes are a must to keep yourself comfortable and protected.
Go for breathable fabrics which wick away moisture, paired with waterproof jackets and pants to avoid getting wet during unexpected downpours.
Layering is the answer; it lets you adjust your attire according to temperature variation during the day.
Hydration gear
High-capacity hydration system
Staying hydrated becomes extremely important when cycling long distances through remote areas where water sources could be few and far between.
A high-capacity hydration system, like a backpack featuring an integrated water reservoir, makes sure you have enough water supply at your disposal.
Prefer systems that provide easy access while riding so that you can stay hydrated without making too many stops.
Navigation equipment
Portable navigation tools
Navigating Mongolia's vast steppes isn't as easy as it sounds.
You'd need reliable navigation tools beyond just maps or GPS apps on your phone, owing to limited connectivity in remote areas.
Consider carrying a portable GPS device or compass as back-up options, in addition to traditional maps of the region you're exploring.
These tools help prevent getting lost amidst endless horizons.
Maintenance essentials
Comprehensive repair kit
Mechanical issues are bound to occur during long rides. So, having an extensive repair kit is essential when riding through remote areas like Mongolia's steppes.
You might not find help on nearby towns or villages if something goes wrong urgently.
At times of breakdowns on trails far from civilization centers