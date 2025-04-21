For hikers: Explore the world's most breathtaking views
What's the story
Cliffside sanctuaries strike an unusual balance between adventure and peace, and attract trekkers looking for pristine retreats.
These natural havens provide an escape from city life, letting people connect with raw nature.
The treks leading to these sanctuaries are often arduous, rewarding adventurers with stunning views and a sense of pride.
Here, we explore some of the most alluring cliffside sanctuaries around the world.
Drakensberg
Trekking the majestic Drakensberg Mountains
The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa are known for their dramatic cliffs and ecosystems. Trekkers can explore various trails ranging from easy walks to challenging hikes.
The Amphitheatre is a popular spot, offering panoramic views of cascading waterfalls and lush valleys.
Wildlife enthusiasts may encounter unique species like elands and baboons along the way. With its rich biodiversity and stunning landscapes, Drakensberg is a must-visit for nature lovers.
Preikestolen
Exploring Norway's Preikestolen
Preikestolen or Pulpit Rock is one of the most famous natural landmarks in Norway. Rising over 600 meters above Lysefjord, this flat-topped cliff offers trekkers awe-inspiring vistas.
The hike to Preikestolen lasts about four hours round trip and offers varied terrain, including forests and rocky paths.
Despite being popular, the site feels untouched due to its remote location. Visitors are advised to start early in the day to avoid crowds.
Dudhsagar Falls
Discovering India's Dudhsagar Falls
Located on the Goa-Karnataka border in India, Dudhsagar Falls is a sight to behold, hidden amidst dense forests.
The trek includes crossing streams and walking through rocky trails but the sight of one of India's tallest waterfalls tumbling down steep cliffs into emerald basins below makes it worth it.
Monsoon makes it even more beautiful, as water flow increases dramatically during this period.
Choquequirao
Venturing into Peru's Choquequirao ruins
Hidden high up in Peru's Andes Mountains, the Choquequirao Ruins offer the adventurer a slice of culture with their natural beauty, just like Machu Picchu, only less crowded!
Only reachable by a multi-day trek through cloud forests and steep inclines, these ancient Incan ruins remain largely untouched by tourists, keeping them a mystique among intrepid travelers looking for off-the-beaten-path experiences among breathtaking mountains surrounding them!