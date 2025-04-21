What's the story

Cliffside sanctuaries strike an unusual balance between adventure and peace, and attract trekkers looking for pristine retreats.

These natural havens provide an escape from city life, letting people connect with raw nature.

The treks leading to these sanctuaries are often arduous, rewarding adventurers with stunning views and a sense of pride.

Here, we explore some of the most alluring cliffside sanctuaries around the world.