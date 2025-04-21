What's the story

Floating markets provide a unique shopping experience, only accessible by canoe.

The colorful markets are generally teeming with local vendors selling fresh produce, handmade crafts, and traditional snacks.

The beauty of these markets is in their authenticity and the chance to mingle with locals in a place that has remained untouched for generations.

Canoeing through these markets gives you an intimate snapshot of the lives of people who reside along the waterways.