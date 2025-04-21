Colorful floating markets: Shop on water by canoe
What's the story
Floating markets provide a unique shopping experience, only accessible by canoe.
The colorful markets are generally teeming with local vendors selling fresh produce, handmade crafts, and traditional snacks.
The beauty of these markets is in their authenticity and the chance to mingle with locals in a place that has remained untouched for generations.
Canoeing through these markets gives you an intimate snapshot of the lives of people who reside along the waterways.
Thailand's iconic market
Damnoen Saduak Floating Market
Damnoen Saduak is one of Thailand's most famous floating markets.
Located around 100 kilometers southwest of Bangkok, it is best visited early in the morning to avoid crowds.
Vendors paddle along narrow canals, offering everything from tropical fruits to souvenirs.
The market is a visual feast with colorful boats and lively interactions between sellers and buyers.
Vietnam's largest market
Cai Rang Floating Market
Cai Rang is located in Vietnam's Mekong Delta region, in Can Tho City. It runs from dawn to about 9 a.m., so it's important to set out early on.
This market focuses on wholesale trade where boats exchange goods in large quantities.
Breakfast on the water is a great way to watch traders expertly sail their boats.
Weekend retreat
Amphawa Floating Market
Amphawa is another popular floating market located close to Bangkok but provides a more laidback vibe than Damnoen Saduak.
Open on weekends from noon till late evening, this market has wooden houses on either side of the canal where local vendors sell delicacies and handicrafts under soft lantern light.
Traditional experience
Lok Baintan Floating Market
Located on the Martapura River in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, Lok Baintan ensures an authentic floating market experience like the ones from the old times.
Since ancient times, before sunrise till mid-morning hours when trading activities peak, visitors can witness traditional bartering practices among locals.
They also enjoy scenic views along the riverbanks dotted with lush greenery.