What's the story

The US is witnessing a major economic blow in the form of a sharp decline in foreign tourism.

As per the International Trade Association, there's been an over 11% drop in non-citizen arrivals by air since March 2024.

The decline has raised alarms among economists who stress economic advantages brought by these visitors.

The US economy is expected to lose $20 billion in retail spending as a result of decline in foreign tourists and a growing boycott of American products.