Must-visit lakeside stops in Michigan
What's the story
From its stunning lakes to scenic beaches, Michigan is one of the most beautiful lakeside destinations in the United States.
With its expansive coastline across the Great Lakes, Michigan provides a variety of places for travelers to enjoy nature and serenity.
Whether you want a peaceful getaway or an adventurous excursion, Michigan's lakesides have it all.
Here are five lakeside stops you must visit.
Traverse City
Traverse City's Crystal Waters
Traverse City is another gem famous for its clear waters and lively community.
Sitting on Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay, this place has a combination of sandy beaches and green parks.
You can indulge in water sports like kayaking or just lounge at the beach.
The city also celebrates several festivals all year round, adding to its liveliness.
Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has the best views of Lake Michigan from its majestic sand dunes.
This natural marvel offers trails that pass through lush forests and ridges, giving you sweeping vistas.
Perfect for outdoor lovers, the area allows you to camp and spot wildlife in its natural habitat.
It's a haven for those looking for adventure amid nature's grandeur.
Mackinac Island
Mackinac Island's historic charm
Mackinac Island is another unique destination where you'll find no motor vehicles. This is to preserve the historic charm of the island.
You can reach here by ferry from both shores of Lake Huron.
The island is known for its Victorian architecture and scenic bike paths around the perimeter.
You can explore Fort Mackinac or take leisurely carriage rides around the island.
Ludington State Park
Ludington State Park's diverse landscape
Ludington State Park is located between Hamlin Lake and Lake Michigan and covers over 5,000 acres.
It features a variety of landscapes such as sand dunes, marshlands, and dense forests.
The park has plenty of trails for hiking or biking and designated areas for swimming in both the lakes.
Silver Lake Sand Dunes
Silver Lake Sand Dunes adventure
Silver Lake Sand Dunes, nestled alongside Lake Michigan's shoreline close to the Mears Village area, promise an unforgettable experience with their sprawling dune formations.
Not only do the dunes offer spectacular views for sightseeing, but they also provide exciting opportunities for off-road vehicle rides.
Visitors can explore designated tracks within certain sections, making it a perfect blend of adventure and natural beauty.