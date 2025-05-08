For cyclists: Explore these stunning valleys on your next ride
If you want to explore the diversity of landscapes, cycling through Africa's valleys is an adventure of a lifetime.
From green meadows to dry expanses, these valleys give a unique background to the cyclists.
Not only would you be witnessing amazing terrains, but you would also get to meet locals, which makes the journey more enriching.
Be it cycling veteran or a novice, African valleys have routes for everyone.
Rift Valley
Explore the Great Rift Valley
One of Africa's most iconic landscapes, The Great Rift Valley, stretches over 6,000 kilometers from Lebanon to Mozambique.
The valley promises some breathtaking views and challenging terrains for cyclists.
The valley is dotted with several lakes and wildlife reserves, giving you a chance to cycle and spot wildlife.
Cyclists can choose the routes they want to take, ranging from easy to extremely difficult.
Atlas Mountains
Discover the Atlas Mountains' valleys
The Atlas Mountains in North Africa feature incredible valleys for cycling lovers. The valleys provide a combination of ruggedness and beauty.
Cyclists can discover traditional Berber villages hidden in the mountains while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding area.
From beginners to seasoned riders, the region has trails for everyone.
Fish River Canyon
Navigate through Namibia's Fish River Canyon
Namibia's Fish River Canyon is one of the largest canyons in the world, and the adventurous route through its dramatic landscapes is something cyclists won't want to miss.
The steep descents and challenging climbs make for an endurance testing ride but rewards with mind-blowing vistas.
Cycling here, adventurers can experience one of Africa's natural wonders up close.
Simien Mountains
Journey across Ethiopia's Simien Mountains
Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are famous for their rugged beauty and unique wildlife species such as the Gelada baboon.
Cycling through these mountains is challenging due to the high altitudes but rewarding with stunning views over deep gorges and jagged peaks.
The area offers routes ranging from the moderate to the difficult level, specifically catering towards experienced cyclists looking for adventure amid nature's grandeur.