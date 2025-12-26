Cycling or handball: Which is better for arm endurance?

Cycling and handball are two popular activities that promise to improve arm endurance. While cycling focuses on lower body movement, it also engages the upper body, especially the arms. Handball, on the other hand, is a fast-paced sport that requires constant arm movement and strength. Both activities have their own benefits when it comes to building endurance in arms. Here's how they differ.

#1 Cycling's upper body benefits While cycling is mainly a lower body workout, it does engage the upper body, especially during climbs or when maintaining balance. Cyclists often use their arms to steer and stabilize themselves, which helps build endurance over time. Regular cycling can improve muscle tone in the arms without directly targeting them as much as other exercises would.

#2 Handball's dynamic arm engagement Handball is a sport that requires quick reflexes and constant movement of the arms. The repetitive throwing, catching, and passing motions engage various muscle groups in the arms. This dynamic activity helps build muscular endurance effectively by requiring sustained effort over short bursts of high intensity.

#3 Comparing endurance outcomes When it comes to improving arm endurance, both cycling and handball have their own advantages. Cycling gives you a steady improvement over time with regular practice, while handball gives you an immediate and intense workout. The choice between them would depend on personal preferences and fitness goals.