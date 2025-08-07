Cycling along Taiwan's scenic coasts: Top routes

Cycling along Taiwan 's scenic coasts is a unique way to experience the island's natural beauty. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, Taiwan's diverse landscapes make for an unforgettable backdrop for cyclists. The coastal routes are well-maintained and ideal for both beginners and experienced riders. Here are some of the most picturesque cycling paths in Taiwan, and what makes each one special.

Drive 1 East Coast splendor The East Coast of Taiwan is famous for its dramatic scenery. Cyclists can revel in views of towering cliffs and vast ocean vistas. The stretch from Hualien to Taitung is especially popular, covering over 170 kilometers. Along this route, riders can discover Taroko Gorge, famous for its marble-walled canyons and lush vegetation. The region also has several rest stops where cyclists can take a break and soak in the breathtaking surroundings.

Drive 2 Sun Moon Lake Circuit One of Taiwan's most famous tourist spots, Sun Moon Lake offers a calm setting for riders. The lake's perimeter road spreads out to 30km, making for a pretty easy ride with subtle inclines. Riders will pass through small villages while enjoying panoramic views of the lake set against mountains. This circuit is perfect for those wanting to mix leisure with light exercise in a beautiful setting.

Drive 3 Kenting National Park adventure Kenting National Park at Taiwan's southern tip is a treasure trove of diverse landscapes, from sandy beaches to shady forests. Cyclists can take to several trails within the park, revealing the area's rich biodiversity and gorgeous coastal views. A popular route involves riding along Longpan Park's grasslands, where you may catch sight of native wildlife like sika deer or macaques against sweeping ocean vistas.