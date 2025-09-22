For cycling enthusiasts: 5 epic routes to explore

Africa is a vast continent with diverse landscapes and cultures, making it an ideal destination for cycling adventures. From the deserts of Namibia to the mountains of Ethiopia, these routes offer unique challenges and experiences for cyclists. Here are five epic cycling routes across Africa that promise thrilling journeys through some of the continent's most stunning terrains.

Route 1 Namib Desert: A cyclist's dream The Namib Desert in Namibia is famous for its expansive sand dunes and barren beauty. Cyclists can take on the Skeleton Coast route, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers. The route offers a chance to explore shipwrecks and ancient rock engravings while riding through shifting sands and rugged terrain. The route is best attempted during the cooler months when temperatures are more bearable.

Route 2 Ethiopia: The Simien Mountains Challenge The Simien Mountains in Ethiopia provide a demanding yet rewarding cycling experience. The route takes cyclists through steep climbs and descents, with breathtaking views of jagged peaks and deep valleys. Cyclists can expect to encounter local wildlife such as baboons and ibexes on their journey. The best time to visit is during the dry season from October to March when trails are less muddy.

Route 3 Morocco: Atlas Mountains adventure Cycling through Morocco's Atlas Mountains gives you a taste of traditional Berber culture and stunning landscapes. The Tizi n'Tichka Pass is a famous route, famous for its winding roads and panoramic views. Cyclists will face challenging climbs but are rewarded with picturesque villages and lush valleys on their way. Spring or autumn is the best time to cycle here as temperatures are mild.

Route 4 South Africa: Cape Town's coastal beauty The Garden Route near Cape Town is famous for its coastal beauty and diverse ecosystems. Cyclists can ride along this scenic route, which offers everything from beaches to forests, all while enjoying the fresh ocean breeze. This relatively easy ride makes it accessible to all skill levels, making it a great choice for those looking for a mix of adventure and relaxation.