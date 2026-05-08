Cycle your way across France's charming countryside

Exploring France 's picturesque villages by bicycle is an experience like no other. Cycling through these quaint towns gives you a taste of the country's rich history and culture, all while enjoying the natural beauty. From the cobblestone streets to the vibrant markets, each village has its own charm and character. Here are five French villages that are best explored on two wheels, promising an unforgettable journey through France's scenic landscapes.

#1 Discovering Giverny Giverny is famous for being the home of artist Claude Monet. The village has beautiful gardens and houses that inspired many of Monet's works. Cyclists can ride through peaceful roads, lined with flowers and greenery. The nearby Seine River adds to the charm, making it a perfect spot for leisurely rides. A visit to Monet's home gives you an insight into the life of the painter, while enjoying cycling through this artistic village.

#2 Exploring Riquewihr Riquewihr, located in Alsace, is a fairy-tale village with its medieval architecture and stunning vineyards. Cyclists can ride through trails that wind through the vineyards, offering breathtaking views of rolling hills covered with grapevines. The village itself is a treat to explore on foot or by bike, with its colorful half-timbered houses and cobbled streets. Riquewihr also makes for an ideal base to explore other Alsatian villages.

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#3 Venturing into Saint-Paul-de-Vence Saint-Paul-de-Vence is perched on a hilltop in Provence and is famous for its art galleries and studios. Cyclists can take on the winding roads that lead to this historic village, with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The village's narrow streets are dotted with art installations and sculptures, giving you a taste of its artistic heritage. Saint-Paul-de-Vence also makes for an ideal starting point for exploring nearby coastal areas.

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#4 Riding through Collioure Collioure is a coastal gem in the south of France, where the Mediterranean meets the Pyrenees Mountains. Cyclists can ride along coastal paths with stunning sea views on one side and mountains on the other. The village is famous for its colorful buildings, which have inspired many artists, including Henri Matisse. Collioure also gives you a taste of Catalan culture with its festivals and traditions.