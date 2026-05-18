Cycling through Japan: Offbeat trails to explore

Exploring Japan 's offbeat cycling trails is an experience like no other. These hidden paths take you through the country's diverse landscapes, from lush forests to tranquil coastal routes. Not only do these trails provide a chance to experience Japan's natural beauty away from the crowd, but they also give you a peek into local culture and history. Perfect for those looking for adventure and serenity, these trails promise an unforgettable journey.

#1 Discovering Shimanami Kaido The Shimanami Kaido is a famous cycling route that connects Honshu and Shikoku islands via a series of bridges. Spanning over 70 kilometers, this trail gives cyclists stunning views of the Seto Inland Sea. The route is dotted with small islands, each with its own charm and attractions. Cyclists can explore local art installations or relax on quiet beaches along the way. The trail is well-maintained, with bike rental services available.

#2 Exploring Noto Peninsula's hidden paths The Noto Peninsula is famous for its rugged coastline and traditional villages. The cycling trails here take you through scenic rice paddies and ancient cedar forests. You can also ride along coastal roads with breathtaking views of the Sea of Japan. The region is less crowded than other tourist spots in Japan, giving you a more authentic experience of rural life.

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#3 Venturing into Kumano Kodo trails The Kumano Kodo is a network of ancient pilgrimage routes in the Kii Peninsula. While most people walk these paths, some sections are open for cyclists. Riding through these trails gives you a chance to explore UNESCO World Heritage Sites at your own pace. From dense forests to serene waterfalls, the Kumano Kodo offers a spiritual journey through nature.

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