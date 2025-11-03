Why Southland is a dream destination for cyclists

New Zealand 's Southland region is famous for its untouched landscapes and cycling trails. For those looking to explore this part of the world, there are several unique cycling experiences waiting to be discovered. From scenic routes to hidden gems, Southland offers a variety of options for cyclists of all levels. Here are five unique cycling experiences in Southland that promise an adventure like no other.

Clutha Gold Explore the Clutha Gold Trail The Clutha Gold Trail is a 73-kilometer-long trail that runs along the Clutha River, from Lawrence to Roxburgh. The trail gives you a glimpse of Southland's rich history and gorgeous landscapes. Cyclists can expect to ride through lush farmland, historic gold-mining sites, and peaceful riverside paths. The trail is mostly flat, making it perfect for families and leisurely rides.

Te Anau Cycleway Discover the Te Anau Cycleway The Te Anau Cycleway provides cyclists with stunning views of Lake Te Anau and the surrounding mountains. This 12-kilometer-long trail is perfect for those looking for a short but scenic ride. The cycleway runs along the lakefront, giving you the chance to spot local wildlife as you pedal through the area. Its accessibility makes it a popular choice among locals and tourists alike.

Fiordland Park Journey through Fiordland National Park Cycling through Fiordland National Park is an experience unlike any other, thanks to its dramatic landscapes and diverse ecosystems. While there are no designated cycling tracks inside the park, nearby routes provide access to some of its most breathtaking views. Cyclists can explore areas like Milford Sound or Manapouri while enjoying the park's natural beauty.

Oreti River Track Ride along Oreti River Track The Oreti River Track is a hidden gem that offers a peaceful ride through Southland's countryside. This 20-kilometer-long trail follows the Oreti River, providing a serene escape from city life. Cyclists can enjoy the tranquility of rural landscapes, dotted with native flora and fauna along the way.