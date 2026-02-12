Cycling v/s walking: Which is better for your heart?

Cycling and walking are two of the most popular forms of exercise that promote cardiovascular health. Both activities are easy to do, require little equipment, and can be done almost anywhere. While cycling usually provides a higher intensity workout, walking is a gentler option that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Here's a look at how cycling and walking affect heart health.

#1 Cycling's impact on heart health Cycling is an excellent aerobic exercise that raises heart rate and improves cardiovascular endurance. It strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, and lowers blood pressure. Regular cycling can also increase HDL cholesterol levels (the good kind) while reducing LDL cholesterol (the bad kind). Studies indicate that cycling for at least 150 minutes a week can lower the risk of heart disease by up to 50%.

#2 Walking for cardiovascular wellness Walking is a low-impact exercise that is ideal for beginners or those with joint issues. It helps in maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress levels, and improving overall cardiovascular function. A brisk walk raises heart rate without putting too much pressure on the body. Research shows that walking for 30 minutes a day can cut the risk of coronary artery disease by 40%.

#3 Intensity matters in exercise The intensity of your workout plays a key role in determining its impact on heart health. Cycling can be more intense than walking, depending on the speed and terrain. Higher intensity workouts tend to burn more calories and improve cardiovascular fitness faster than moderate ones. However, even moderate-intensity activities like brisk walking can contribute significantly to heart health when done regularly.

