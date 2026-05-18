Nature lovers, Cyprus has some beautiful hidden trails

Cyprus is a Mediterranean island famous for its scenic beauty and rich history. While most tourists flock to the popular beaches and historical sites, the island has some hidden nature trails that offer a unique experience to adventurers. These trails take you through diverse landscapes, from lush forests to rocky terrains, giving you a chance to explore Cyprus' natural beauty away from the crowd.

#1 Akamas Peninsula: A natural wonder The Akamas Peninsula is a remote area famous for its rugged beauty and biodiversity. The area is home to several hiking trails that wind through dense vegetation and offer breathtaking views of the coast. The Aphrodite Trail is particularly popular, giving you a glimpse of rare plant species and wildlife. Hikers can also explore the Blue Lagoon, a serene spot ideal for relaxation after an adventurous trek.

#2 Troodos Mountains: A hiker's paradise The Troodos Mountains provide a stark contrast to Cyprus' coastal areas, with their cool climate and dense forests. The area has numerous trails for varying skill levels, from easy walks to challenging hikes up Mount Olympus, the highest peak on the island. The nature trails in this region let you experience Cyprus' flora and fauna up close, with several endemic species found nowhere else.

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#3 Paphos Forest: A tranquil escape Paphos Forest is an ideal destination for those looking for peace in nature. The forest is home to several trails that wind through pine trees and offer stunning views of surrounding valleys. Birdwatchers will love this area, as it is home to many bird species, including the "Cyprus Warbler." The tranquil environment makes it perfect for leisurely walks or picnics in nature.

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