Escape the crowds: 5 secluded beaches in Cyprus

Cyprus, the Mediterranean island, is famous for its stunning beaches. But, if you want to escape the touristy spots, you can find some hidden gems that promise peace and quiet. These secluded beaches let you soak in the natural beauty of Cyprus without the crowds. From pristine sands to crystal-clear waters, these spots are perfect for anyone looking for a calm getaway.

#1 Lara Beach: A natural sanctuary Lara Beach is famous for its untouched beauty and is a nesting site for turtles. Located on the Akamas Peninsula, it is only accessible by a rough road, which keeps it less crowded. The beach has golden sands and azure waters, making it perfect for swimming and sunbathing. There are no facilities here, so visitors should come prepared with essentials.

#2 Karpaz Peninsula: A remote escape The Karpaz Peninsula is a remote stretch of land in Northern Cyprus with miles of deserted beaches. The area is sparsely populated, so you can enjoy the peace of nature. Golden Beach is one of the most popular spots here, with its fine sand and clear water. The region is also home to wild donkeys, which adds to its unique charm.

#3 Avakas Gorge: A unique coastal experience Avakas Gorge offers a unique combination of dramatic landscapes and secluded beaches. Located close to Peyia village, this natural wonder features towering limestone cliffs and a narrow canyon that opens to the sea. While not a traditional beach destination, visitors can find small sandy patches along the gorge's coastline to relax after exploring its rugged trails.

#4 Fig Tree Bay: Tranquility amidst nature Fig Tree Bay in Protaras is a perfect blend of tranquility and natural beauty. Although it is more accessible than other hidden gems on this list, it still retains its serene vibe, especially in off-peak seasons. The bay has soft sand and shallow waters, making it ideal for families or anyone looking for a peaceful day by the sea.