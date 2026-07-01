Washing your feet every day is a must to keep them clean and free from bacteria

Take better care of your feet with these tips

By Vinita Jain 03:44 pm Jul 01, 202603:44 pm

What's the story

Daily foot care is essential for maintaining overall health and well-being. Our feet bear the brunt of our daily activities, making them prone to various issues if not cared for properly. By incorporating simple habits into your routine, you can keep your feet healthy and avoid common problems like dryness, calluses, and odor. Here are five practical foot care habits that can be easily integrated into your daily life.