Gardening is often viewed as a leisure activity, but it can do so much more than beautifying your surroundings. Engaging in daily gardening can improve your physical and mental well-being in several ways. From reducing stress to boosting immunity, the benefits of this simple activity are plenty. Here are five surprising health benefits of daily gardening that might just inspire you to pick up a spade and start planting.

#1 Boosts mental health Gardening has been proven to have a positive impact on mental health. The act of nurturing plants can be therapeutic, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Studies have shown that spending time in nature, like gardening, can increase levels of serotonin, the "feel-good" hormone. This simple activity can help you feel more relaxed and content.

#2 Enhances physical fitness Engaging in gardening is a great way to stay active without hitting the gym. Digging, planting, weeding, and watering require physical effort that can improve cardiovascular health and strengthen muscles. A session of gardening can burn as many calories as walking at a moderate pace for the same amount of time.

#3 Improves immune function Regular exposure to soil microbes while gardening may improve immune function. These beneficial microbes help train the immune system to distinguish between harmful pathogens and harmless substances. This process can lead to a lower risk of allergies and autoimmune diseases over time.

#4 Encourages healthy eating habits Growing your own vegetables and fruits encourages healthier eating habits. When you grow your own produce, you are more likely to incorporate them into your diet because you have invested time and effort into growing them. This not only promotes healthier eating but also saves you money on groceries.