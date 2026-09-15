How to make crispy and flavorful Sindhi dal pakwan
What's the story
Dal pakwan is a famous street-style breakfast from Sindhi cuisine, loved for its unique combination of crispy fried bread and spicy lentil soup. The dish is a perfect combination of textures and flavors, making it a favorite among many. The crispy pakwan is the ideal accompaniment to the flavorful dal, making it a fulfilling meal to kickstart your day.
#1
Ingredients needed for Dal Pakwan
To prepare dal pakwan, you will need chana dal (split chickpeas), cumin seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, ginger paste, salt, and oil.
For the pakwan, you will need all-purpose flour or semolina, baking soda, salt, and water.
These simple ingredients come together to create a dish that is both delicious and satisfying.
#2
Preparing the dal
Soak chana dal overnight and cook it with turmeric powder and salt until soft.
In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, green chilies, and ginger paste for extra flavor.
Mix the cooked dal with this tempering mixture and let it simmer for a few minutes to blend the flavors.
#3
Making crispy pakwan
To make pakwan, knead all-purpose flour or semolina with baking soda and salt.
Roll out thin circles of dough, and prick them with a fork so they do not puff up while frying.
Deep-fry these circles in hot oil until golden brown to get crispy pakwan.
#4
Serving suggestions
Serve hot dal with crispy pakwan on the side. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves for freshness.
Some people also like to serve it with sliced onions or lemon wedges for added zestiness.
This combination makes for a hearty breakfast that is both filling and flavorful, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day.