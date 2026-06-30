Dancing in the rain is a great cardiovascular workout

5 surprising benefits of dancing in the rain

By Vinita Jain 09:36 am Jun 30, 202609:36 am

What's the story

Dancing in the rain is not just a fun activity, but it can also be good for your health. The combination of movement and fresh air can do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. Be it a spontaneous dance party or a planned session, the rain can add an element of joy and vitality to your day. Here are five health benefits of dancing in the rain.