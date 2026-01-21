How to grow daylilies in your garden

Daylilies are the perfect plant for beginners, thanks to their resilience and low maintenance. These perennials bloom with vibrant colors and can grow in a variety of conditions, making them ideal for novice gardeners. With the right approach, you can have a flourishing daylily garden that adds charm to your space. Here are five practical tips to help beginners cultivate daylilies successfully.

Tip 1 Choosing the right location Selecting the right spot is essential for daylilies to thrive. They flourish in full sun but can tolerate partial shade. Ensure the soil is well-drained and not too compacted. Avoid areas where water tends to pool after heavy rain or watering, as this can lead to root rot.

Tip 2 Understanding watering needs Daylilies are drought-tolerant once established but require regular watering when they're young. Water them deeply once a week during dry spells to encourage deep root growth. Avoid overhead watering to prevent fungal diseases; instead, water at the base of the plant early in the morning or late afternoon.

Tip 3 Fertilizing wisely While daylilies don't need much fertilizer, a balanced fertilizer can promote better blooms. Apply a slow-release fertilizer in early spring as new growth appears. Avoid over-fertilizing, as this can lead to excessive foliage growth at the expense of flowers.

Tip 4 Dividing and transplanting tips Dividing daylilies every three to four years helps keep them healthy and blooming well. The best time to divide them is in early spring or late summer when they are not in bloom. Dig up clumps carefully with a spade, and replant them immediately in prepared soil to minimize shock.