Does cold weather affect your immunity? 

As the temperature dips, a lot of people believe cold weather directly impacts our immunity, rendering us more prone to falling ill. But, such beliefs are often founded on myths rather than facts. Knowing what role cold weather plays in our immunity can help you make informed choices about your health in the colder months. Here's debunking common misconceptions and what to stay healthy when temperatures dip.

Myth 1 Cold weather does not cause colds Contrary to popular belief, cold weather itself doesn't give you a cold or flu. These illnesses are caused by viruses that spread more easily in colder months because people tend to spend more time indoors, in close proximity. The fall in temperature doesn't directly weaken the immune system but creates an environment where viruses can thrive and spread.

Myth 2 Vitamin D levels may drop During winter months, less sunlight exposure can also result in lower vitamin D levels, which are involved in immune function. While this is true for some individuals, it's not a direct result of cold weather but rather decreased sun exposure. Getting enough vitamin D through diet or supplements can help maintain optimal immune function during winter.

Myth 3 Dressing warmly does not boost immunity Wearing warm clothing is essential for comfort and preventing hypothermia but doesn't make you immune to colds or flu. The idea that bundling up boosts your immune system is a myth. Instead, focus on proven methods like proper hygiene practices and vaccinations to protect against illness.

Myth 4 Exercise remains important year-round Some think working out outdoors in cold weather can be dangerous or make one more prone to getting sick. In reality, exercising regularly promotes good health and even boosts immunity, no matter the weather. Wearing the right clothes to work out outdoors keeps one safe, while also enjoying the benefits of remaining active all through winter.