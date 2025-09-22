Are microgreens healthy? Let's find out

While microgreens have become quite popular due to their bright colors and flavors, some people think they are devoid of nutrients. How wrong are they? Microgreens are actually loaded with essential nutrients. Because these small greens are harvested early on, their nutrient content gets concentrated. Let's learn how microgreens are packed with nutrients, and debunk myths about them being unhealthy.

#1 High concentration of vitamins Microgreens have more vitamins than mature greens. Research indicates they can contain up to 40% more vitamins, including vitamin C, E, and K. This makes them a powerful source of essential nutrients that can boost immunity and health in general. Adding microgreens to one's meals can boost the consumption of these important vitamins without having to eat a lot.

#2 Rich in antioxidants Antioxidants are the key to saving our cells from the destruction of free radicals. Thankfully, microgreens are loaded with antioxidants like beta-carotene and lutein. These compounds reduce oxidative stress and may even lower the risk of chronic diseases. So, make microgreens a part of your diet and get your natural dose of antioxidants.

#3 Source of essential minerals Microgreens provide a range of essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron. These minerals play a crucial role in keeping bones healthy, muscles functioning, and oxygen circulating in the body. The dense mineral content present in microgreens makes them a great inclusion in diets deficient in these nutrients.