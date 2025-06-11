Is honey a healthier sugar alternative?
What's the story
Honey is often promoted as a healthier substitute of sugar, but there are several misconceptions that cloud its benefits.
Yes, it has some nutritional benefits over refined sugar, but it's best to know the facts before making the switch.
In this article, we debunk common myths about honey and reveal its real health effects.
Let's take a look.
Calorie myth
Honey has fewer calories than sugar
One common myth is that honey is less calorific than sugar.
In fact, honey is marginally more calorific per teaspoon than granulated sugar.
One teaspoon of honey has some 21 calories while the same quantity of sugar has around 16 calories.
Hence, replacing sugar with honey may not always cut down calorie consumption.
Purity myth
Honey is always natural and pure
Many think that every honey is natural and pure. But, that's not true for all commercially available honey.
Some are even adulterated with additives or syrups to cut costs or improve flavor.
It's important for consumers to check labels and choose raw or organic varieties when looking for pure honey.
Diabetic safety myth
Honey is safe for diabetics
Another misconception is that honey is safe for diabetics, considering it's natural.
While it's true that it has a lower glycemic index than table sugar, it does affect blood glucose levels significantly.
Diabetics should consult healthcare professionals before including honey in their diet, as a part of managing the condition effectively.
Nutrient content myth
Honey contains essential nutrients absent in sugar
While honey does have trace vitamins and minerals (like vitamin C and calcium), they are present in minuscule quantities.
They are not adequate for any real health benefits when consumed in regular serving sizes.
Depending on honey for essential nutrients may result in nutritional deficiencies when other sources are ignored.
Immunity boost myth
Honey boosts immunity more than sugar does
Honey has always been touted to boost immunity better than sugar because of its antioxidants and enzymes.
However, there's little scientific evidence to back that.
Studies have found no significant difference between honey and sugar in terms of boosting the immune system.
Diet and lifestyle also play an important role in health, so it is important to look at the whole picture.