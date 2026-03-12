Want safari-inspired decor? Explore these markets

African markets are a treasure trove of safari-inspired decor, giving you an authentic taste of the continent's rich culture and history. From handcrafted items to colorful textiles, these markets have so much to offer. Not only do they offer an opportunity to bring home unique pieces, but they also help local artisans. Here are some must-visit African markets for safari-inspired decor.

#1 Maasai Market in Nairobi The Maasai Market in Nairobi is famous for its vibrant crafts and traditional artifacts. You can find beaded jewelry, wooden carvings, and colorful fabrics that reflect the Maasai culture. The market is a favorite among tourists looking for authentic Kenyan souvenirs. Bargaining is common here, so be prepared to negotiate prices with vendors.

#2 Oshodi Market in Lagos Oshodi Market is one of the largest markets in Nigeria and offers a wide range of goods, including textiles and home decor items inspired by African motifs. The market is known for its lively atmosphere and diverse product offerings. Shoppers can find beautiful prints and patterns that make for stunning wall hangings or cushion covers.

#3 Sandton City Mall's African art gallery While Sandton City Mall is famous for its luxury shopping experience, it also houses an African Art Gallery that features local artists' work. The gallery has a selection of modern interpretations of traditional African art forms, including paintings and sculptures inspired by safari landscapes. This is ideal for those looking for contemporary takes on classic themes.

#4 Victoria & Alfred Waterfront's craft market Located in Cape Town, South Africa, the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront's Craft Market features a variety of handmade goods from across Southern Africa. You can find intricate beadwork, woven baskets, and pottery reflecting the region's diverse cultures. The waterfront location also makes it a perfect spot to enjoy scenic views while shopping.