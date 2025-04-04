How to decorate your home for Baisakhi celebration
What's the story
Baisakhi, the joyful harvest festival of Punjab, will be celebrated on April 13 this year. It marks the arrival of spring and a season of abundance.
Decorating your home for the festival adds to the cheerful atmosphere and brings positivity and prosperity.
Whether you prefer traditional decorations or a modern touch, here are some simple ways to give your home a festive Baisakhi makeover.
#1
Bright and festive entrance decor
Make a great first impression by decorating your entrance with torans (door hangings) made of marigold flowers and mango leaves.
Rangoli designs featuring colorful patterns, wheat motifs, or floral themes can add a traditional touch.
You can also place brass diyas and small earthen pots near the entrance for an inviting look.
#2
Wheat and floral arrangements
Since Baisakhi is a harvest festival, embrace its spirit by arranging bundles of wheat stalks in decorative vases.
Augment the festive vibe by incorporating miniature tractors, dhols, and beautiful phulkari fabrics to showcase Punjab's rich cultural heritage.
Complete the look with marigold garlands or fresh flowers like roses and sunflowers to create a beautiful natural centerpiece.
#3
Phulkari-themed home accents
Phulkari embroidery, a hallmark of Punjabi culture, can be beautifully incorporated into home decor.
Use phulkari dupattas as table runners, cushion covers, drapes, or even wall hangings.
Make sure to use to bright, colorful curtains and cushion covers in shades of yellow, orange, red, and green.
Their bright, intricate patterns instantly uplift the space and bring a festive vibe.
#4
Themed dining setup
Set up a traditional Punjabi-themed dining area with hand-painted crockery, brass thalis along with the signature tall glassses, and earthen pots.
Arrange a variety of Punjabi delicacies like makki di roti, sarson da saag, kheer, fresh makkhan, and lassi on a beautifully decorated dining table.
#5
Lighting for a warm glow
Enhance the festive feel with fairy lights, lanterns, and earthen lamps.
String lights around doorways, balconies, and windows to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Floating diyas in a decorative urli (brass bowl filled with water and flowers) add a serene charm.