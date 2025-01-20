Review: Defi Beauty's 'Blend Buddy' makeup blender
What's the story
A flawless makeup application requires more than just quality products—it demands the right tools.
Makeup blenders have surpassed traditional brushes, becoming a staple for blending, smoothing, and perfecting any look.
Their ease of use makes them ideal for travel or quick touch-ups.
I recently tried Defi Beauty's "Blend Buddy" makeup blender. But does it deliver? Here's my take.
Soft color
First impression
The "Blend Buddy" makeup blender comes in a soft violet color that's both soothing and visually appealing.
The sleek design and premium feel make a great first impression.
Its squishy and velvety texture feels incredibly soft to the touch, making it gentle on the skin.
This is great for people with sensitive skin who are often very selective about makeup tools.
Smooth
Application
The blender's soft edges make it incredibly versatile for various makeup applications.
From blending foundation and concealer to seamlessly working on eye makeup, it proves to be multi-functional.
I was particularly impressed by how it created a smooth, flawless airbrushed finish, whether covering larger areas like the forehead or focusing on intricate detailing.
Wastage
What could have been better
The "Blend Buddy" holds up well after multiple uses and washes, retaining its shape and softness.
However, its super absorbent texture tends to soak up a lot of product, leading to wastage.
Its delicate quality requires regular cleaning to maintain hygiene and prolong its lifespan.
Additionally, a proper storage box would have been a great addition, as leaving it exposed may attract dust.
Verdict
To buy or not to buy
Overall, priced at ₹450, the Defi Beauty's "Blend Buddy" delivers excellent quality, versatility, and an elegant design.
Its compact size makes it easy to store and perfect for travel.
Durable and practical, it's ideal for everyday use. I recommend it to makeup lovers who prefer quick and hassle-free application.
It's worth the price and can be a better alternative to multiple tedious makeup brushes.