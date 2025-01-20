Review: Defi Beauty's makeup brushes
Achieving a flawless makeup look can be challenging, and it all begins with using the right tools to make the process smooth and enjoyable.
With so many makeup brushes on the market, finding the perfect one can be confusing.
Recently, I discovered Defi Beauty brushes, which proved to be versatile for both beginners and pros.
Read my review to learn more about their performance.
#1
10 on 10 brush
This multitasking brush with soft, thick bristles is great for applying face powder, blush, and contour.
Its comfortable grip and even coverage are impressive, and it doesn't waste product.
However, after multiple uses, cleaning can be tricky due to the thick bristles.
Additionally, it may not be the best for precise contouring, making it less ideal for detailed work.
#2
Ooh! That sculpt brush
I found this brush great for makeup enthusiasts who focus on sculpting and defining the jawline.
It follows the natural curves of your face, blending products seamlessly for defined cheekbones and jawlines.
The angled bristles ensure precision, making contouring easy.
However, at ₹495, it's a bit pricey compared to similar brushes, and I found the bristles slightly rough on my skin.
#3
All that glitters brush
If you love shimmery eyeshadows, then this brush priced at ₹345 is your perfect match.
Its tightly packed bristles effortlessly pick up both loose and pressed shimmer shades, depositing them flawlessly without any fallout.
However, it's not ideal for matte shadows or blending. Additionally, the glitter sometimes gets stuck between the bristles, making it harder to clean.
Verdict
To buy or not to buy
Overall, Defi Beauty's makeup brushes offer quality and versatility.
Each brush is thoughtfully designed to cater to specific makeup needs.
The best part is the simple and sleek design, featuring a long metallic ferrule that adds a stylish touch.
Whether you're a beginner, a pro, or someone looking to simplify your routine, I would recommend these brushes— they're definitely worth a try.