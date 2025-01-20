What's the story

Turns out, that bottle of olive oil in your kitchen isn't just for sauteing veggies. It's also a secret (or not so secret, now!) weapon for moisturizing your dry scalp.

Packed with vitamins E and K, and antioxidants, olive oil can work wonders to soothe and hydrate a dry, itchy scalp.

Read on to learn how to use olive oil to banish dryness and give your scalp some much-needed TLC.