Try these delectable African butter bean specialties

By Simran Jeet 09:58 am Dec 09, 202409:58 am

What's the story Butter beans, what we call as lima beans, hold a special place in many African cuisines. They are not only nutritious and packed with protein and fiber, but also incredibly tasty. They're super versatile. Think stews, salads, and everything in between. We've rounded up five delicious dishes starring butter beans to give you a taste of Africa's culinary diversity. Read on!

Stew

Butter bean and vegetable stew

A staple in many African homes is the comforting and delicious butter bean and vegetable stew. This hearty dish features butter beans cooked with a medley of vibrant vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, and spinach. The stew is flavored with traditional spices such as cumin and coriander, providing a warm and inviting taste. It is usually served with a side of rice or bread, making it a satisfying meal.

Dip

Butter bean hummus

Inspired by the traditional Middle Eastern hummus, this recipe substitutes butter beans for the usual chickpeas. Combined with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil, the butter bean hummus creates a creamy and smooth dip ideal for accompanying vegetables or spreading on toast. This makes for a great appetizer or snack that's not just tasty, but healthy too.

Curry

Spicy butter bean curry

If you love strong flavors, you have to try spicy butter bean curry. It's cooked in coconut milk with curry powder and chili peppers for a kick. The result is a flavor-packed dish that warms you up from the inside out. Fresh cilantro on top adds a touch of freshness. Enjoy it over steamed rice or with flatbread to mop up all that tasty sauce.

Salad

Butter bean salad with citrus dressing

On hot days, a butter bean salad with a citrus dressing hits the spot. The dressing, a simple mix of lemon juice, olive oil, honey (or maple syrup), salt, and pepper, gets tossed with cooked butter beans, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado. The result is a vibrant and healthy meal. The zesty citrus dressing perfectly complements the fresh ingredients.

Soup

Creamy butter bean soup

In the chilly embrace of winter, nothing beats the cozy comfort of a creamy butter bean soup. Pureed to perfection, these beans are lovingly simmered with vegetable broth, carrots, and celery. Infused with the warmth of thyme, bay leaves, and black pepper, this soup is a hug in a bowl. And for that extra touch of creaminess, just add a dollop of cream or coconut milk before serving.