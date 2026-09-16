These date-based treats are awesome!
What's the story
Dates are a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of recipes to add natural sweetness and richness. They are packed with nutrients and make an excellent substitute for refined sugar. Here are five creative ways to use dates in your cooking, each offering a unique twist on traditional dishes. From sweet treats to savory delights, these recipes highlight dates' adaptability in everyday meals.
Snack idea
Date and nut energy balls
Energy balls made with dates and nuts make for a convenient snack loaded with energy.
Just blend pitted dates with almonds or walnuts, and roll them into bite-sized balls.
You can add oats or chia seeds for some extra texture and nutrition.
These energy balls are perfect for a quick pick-me-up during the day or a post-workout snack.
Breakfast option
Date-sweetened granola bars
Granola bars sweetened with dates make for a healthier breakfast option than store-bought ones with added sugars.
Blend dates into a paste, and mix it with rolled oats, honey (optional), and your choice of nuts and seeds.
Bake until firm, and cut into bars for an easy grab-and-go breakfast that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Appetizer idea
Stuffed dates with cheese
Stuffed dates make for an elegant appetizer that combines the sweetness of dates with the creaminess of cheese.
Simply pit fresh dates and stuff them with goat cheese or cream cheese. You can also add herbs like thyme or rosemary for extra flavor.
Serve them chilled or at room temperature as a delightful start to any meal.
Sweetener alternative
Date syrup as a natural sweetener
Date syrup is a natural sweetener made by blending pitted dates with water until smooth.
This syrup can be used instead of honey or maple syrup in various recipes, such as pancakes, waffles, or smoothies.
It adds rich sweetness without any refined sugars while also providing essential nutrients found in dates.
Dessert Twist
Date paste brownies
Brownies made using date paste provide an interesting twist on the classic dessert by replacing sugar with natural sweetness from dates.
Blend pitted dates into a smooth paste before mixing it into your brownie batter, along with cocoa powder, flour, butter (or coconut oil), baking soda, and vanilla extract.
Bake as usual for fudgy brownies that are healthier, yet equally indulgent.