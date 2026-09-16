Want to try red rice? Start with these recipes

This refreshing salad combines cooked red rice with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Tossed in a light vinaigrette dressing, this dish is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

The crunchiness of the veggies complements the chewy texture of the red rice, making it a satisfying meal option.

You can also add herbs, like parsley or mint, for an extra burst of flavor.